Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a child that was struck by an ATV on the 2200 block of West Fir Avenue on Friday.
The initial call to police came in at approximately 5:25 p.m. When officers arrived they learned that a three and half year old child had darted out from between parked vehicles and was struck by a Polaris Ranger side by side ATV driven by an adult. The child sustained minor non-life threatening injuries.
The child was transported to Lake Region Healthcare emergency room by a private vehicle for evaluation. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.
