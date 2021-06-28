Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a child that was struck by an ATV on the 2200 block of West Fir Avenue on Friday. 

The initial call to police came in at approximately 5:25 p.m. When officers arrived they learned that a three and half year old child had darted out from between parked vehicles and was struck by a Polaris Ranger side by side ATV driven by an adult. The child sustained minor non-life threatening injuries. 

The child was transported to Lake Region Healthcare emergency room by a private vehicle for evaluation. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Load comments