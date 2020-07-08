A caller notified the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday that she had found two 4-year-old children crying outside their home.

When she asked them what was wrong they said they had been left at home alone.

The officer answering the call found that while leaving the house the family dog had run away and the children’s mother had gone after it, telling the children to stay in the yard. The children were only left alone momentarily and the officer felt there was no issue to resolve.

