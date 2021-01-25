Two Otter Tail County deputies found no one at home after being vectored to a chimney fire Friday on County Highway 24.
The Pelican Rapids Fire Department dealt with the minor fire. The complainant told the deputies there was not any smoke in the residence and no visible damage to the home.
