A complainant on the 200 block of North Vine Street on Sunday reported a gold van driving in circles in a parking lot.
They also reported that someone got out of the vehicle and pulled up their pants, and got back in and continued driving in circles. When police investigated they learned it was a youth group meeting at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and the teenage driver was doing circles in the parking lot for fun.
