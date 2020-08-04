The Fergus Falls Police Department cited a resident on the 700 block of East Lakeside Saturday after a report of strong smell coming from a fire.
According to the report, an officer noticed a strong smell of a possible electrical fire. The officer located the fire and discovered a Christmas tree and garland were located in a fire pit. The resident put out the fire prior to law enforcement clearing the scene.
The Fergus Falls Fire Department checked to see if the person had been issued a burn permit. It was discovered that they had not and a citation was mailed to the resident.
