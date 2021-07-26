Someone reported adults and children not wearing life jackets on jet skis at Pebble Lake Beach to Fergus Falls police on Tuesday. Police say two citations were issued for operating a personal watercraft without a life jacket. Everyone involved acknowledged they were needed. The officer saw that the children did have small life jackets. Police say there was only one life jacket for two jet skis.
Citation issued for no life jackets
James Allen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.