The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation for an unregistered vehicle, along with multiple other warnings in a traffic stop on Monday at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 3 south of Pelican Rapids in Erhards Grove Township. 

Bonna Bagay, 27, of Sisseton, South Dakota, was also given warnings for no current drivers license, seat belt violations, child restraint violations and no proof of insurance. She was also warned for displaying false temporary tags.

