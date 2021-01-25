A caller from Clarissa Haven Drive on West Battle Lake alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday after a man showed up with facial and head injuries.
Two deputies checked out the situation. The man had been involved in a snowmobile accident. His injuries appeared to be significant but nonlife-threatening.
The snowmobile was towed to an impound lot. A conservation officer handled the accident report.
