When a rural Parkers Prairie caller selling a classic car received a money order check for well over the value he contacted the bank which had allegedly sent it. He found the bank had no record of it. 

The caller contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon and asked to speak with a deputy. He informed the deputy the scammers were requesting he send back the difference of the check. Since the complainant was aware it was a scam he did not honor the scammer’s wishes and did not incur a financial loss.

