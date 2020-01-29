When a rural Parkers Prairie caller selling a classic car received a money order check for well over the value he contacted the bank which had allegedly sent it. He found the bank had no record of it.
The caller contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon and asked to speak with a deputy. He informed the deputy the scammers were requesting he send back the difference of the check. Since the complainant was aware it was a scam he did not honor the scammer’s wishes and did not incur a financial loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.