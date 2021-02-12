Clay County deputies pursued a vehicle into the city limits of Moorhead Wednesday that crashed into another vehicle before being abandoned near St. Joseph School.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a Clay County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 3:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 10. The driver, who was wanted for outstanding warrants, fled west on Highway 10. The deputy terminated pursuit in the area of Highway 10 and 21st Street due to the amount of traffic.
Another Clay County deputy located a vehicle on 11th Street and Main Avenue in Moorhead that had been struck by the fleeing vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned at the intersection of 10th Street and Second Avenue South.
A K9 tracking dog was brought in but was unable to locate the suspect.
St. Joseph School went into a precautionary lockdown for approximately 20 minutes during law enforcement’s attempt to locate the driver.
The driver was known to law enforcement and not considered a danger to the public.
The Moorhead Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
