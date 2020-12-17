A complaint was logged Tuesday from a person who had hired a contractor in June and just discovered he had a cease-and-desist order from the state of Minnesota.

Talking with the complainant, an Otter Tail County deputy found he had paid the contractor for work on his garage. The work had not been performed. The Minnesota Department of Labor had issued a cease-and-desist order in January.

The complainant had only received a partial refund. He had made a report to the Department of Labor and would forward documents for review and perhaps a criminal investigation.

