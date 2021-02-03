Staff at a residence on South Court Street called the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday morning to report a missing client.
The man who was a court-ordered resident of the facility, was last seen at the facility between 11:30 p.m. and midnight wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.
The missing resident report was entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
