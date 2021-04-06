A caller from Main Avenue in Clitherall contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office asking if he could legally shoot coyotes since he lived within the city limits.

The caller had previously spoken with the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR representative said he could shoot the coyotes but only after contacting the sheriff’s office. The deputy who spoke with the caller said it would be OK if he did not shoot within 150 feet of a neighbor or within 500 yards of a livestock barn.

The deputy recommended trapping and relocating instead. The deputy also recommended notifying neighbors.

Load comments