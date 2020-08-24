The driver of a green Jeep Patriot called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday to report an incident on West Nowell Street in New York Mills.

The complainant said that a dog ran out in front of his vehicle and he had to brake hard to avoid hitting it. At this point the female owner of the dog came out of her house and began yelling at him. Then some men came out of the house and threatened to beat him.

