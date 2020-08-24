The driver of a green Jeep Patriot called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday to report an incident on West Nowell Street in New York Mills.
The complainant said that a dog ran out in front of his vehicle and he had to brake hard to avoid hitting it. At this point the female owner of the dog came out of her house and began yelling at him. Then some men came out of the house and threatened to beat him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.