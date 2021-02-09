A laundromat theft was reported Saturday on West Lincoln Avenue. The complainant had dropped off their laundry on Wednesday and returned Thursday to find it missing.
Stolen clothing items included a black Victoria Secret undergarment, a hooded sweatshirt, leggings, underwear and multiple pairs of socks with an estimated value between $200 and $300.
The culprit was caught after police reviewed a video and the thief admitted to the crime. A citation for misdemeanor theft was issued.
