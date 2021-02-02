A woman found a coat hanger stuck in her car door on Western Avenue Thursday.
The woman did not report any damage to her vehicle but told the Fergus Falls Police Department that it appeared other vehicles had also been targeted.
A police officer checked the area and found a stretched out coat hanger in the parking lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.