The theft of coffee and doughnut and coffee money was reported by a caller from the 300 block of East Douglas Avenue Sunday.
The caller suspected a white male in his early 20s with brownish, wavy hair. Church staff reported the young man had not been seen in the church before. The missing money was noticed after the man left.
