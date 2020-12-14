Assistance was rendered to an older woman Friday on East Vernon Avenue when she was found standing next to a light pole.
The caller said the woman had trouble with her short-term memory and they had found her clinging to a light pole, cold and confused.
A police officer transported her back to her home. Her son came to take her to Lake Region Healthcare for an evaluation.
