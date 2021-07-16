Fergus Falls police received a report on Tuesday at approximately 10:54 p.m. of a male that had allegedly broken into a U-Haul van on the 2400 block of College Way, and was eventually charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Police say Brennen Griffin, 20, of Fergus Falls, was arrested, and along with the stolen vehicle charges, was also charged with fifth-degree controlled substance possession. Griffin was also cited earlier on Tuesday for visiting an apartment complex that he was previously trespassed from on the 1500 block of College Way. 

