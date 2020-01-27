Deputies from Becker County were called to Hamden Township Jan. 22 to deal with a crash involving a pair of snowmobiles.
Jeffrey Gillespie, 35, of rural Audubon and his teenage son were operating snowmobiles approximately 2 miles north of Audubon when the father struck snow embankment and slowed down. The son hit the same embankment but since his vision was obscured he landed on top of his father causing significant injuries.
Emergency personnel from Becker County, St. Mary’s EMS, Lake Park Alert and Audubon Rescue answered the call for service. Gillespie was transported to St. Marys in Detroit Lakes.
