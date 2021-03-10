A caller alleged to law enforcement Tuesday that he had been the possible victim of a scam — someone had attempted to drain his bank account.

The complainant told a Fergus Falls police officer that he had received a phone call from a person claiming to be a Colombian drug lord. The caller said they had his account information. Upon informing his bank of the incident he found no attempt had been made to gain access to his account and he was not out any money.

 

 

