A complainant contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department about neighbors allegedly causing damage to his yard and his external wiring.
The officer answering the call found the neighbor was having a civil issue with his neighbor about a phone line that is down and payment for it. The complainant requested that officers speak with the neighbor so they would show him some respect. He was told that is not what law enforcement is for and advised him to call the phone company. He was also told of the civil process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.