A complainant contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department about neighbors allegedly causing damage to his yard and his external wiring.

The officer answering the call found the neighbor was having a civil issue with his neighbor about a phone line that is down and payment for it. The complainant requested that officers speak with the neighbor so they would show him some respect. He was told that is not what law enforcement is for and advised him to call the phone company. He was also told of the civil process.

