A complainant alleged Wednesday in a call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that her landlord has been periodically shutting off her power when he is upset with her.
A deputy was told by the complainant that the outlet for her TV had stopped working for a brief time. She also suspected the outlet for her fridge had stopped working.
The complainant was advised it was unlikely the landlord had the ability to turn off individual outlets. She was also advised to keep trying to make contact with the landlord.
