A complainant notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday that a dog was in distress at a residence on 560th Avenue.
In addition to being thin, the short-haired dog had no shelter.
A deputy investigated the complaint and talked to a son of the owners. He received a call back from one of the owners who said the dog always has food
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.