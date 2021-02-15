The Fergus Falls Police Department sent an officer to East Summit Avenue Thursday where the officer arrested the complainant who had been attempting to evict a tenant for non-payment of rent.

The complainant had been informed that due to the eviction moratorium tenants could not be evicted. In response to this, the complainant called the police department and asked to speak with an officer. Upon arrival, the officer found the complainant to be intoxicated and admitted to confronting a second tenant over rent. An attempt to discuss the issue met with no success.

The complainant was arrested on an apprehension and detention order from the Department of Corrections.

