A complaint was made Tuesday after an Albanian shepherd attacked a person walking east on Front Street in Vining.
A deputy found the yellow dog had gotten off a chain and had bitten the complainant in the left calf.
The dog was reportedly current on its shots but the owner was advised to quarantine the animal for 10 days.
