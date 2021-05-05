An anonymous complainant contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday with concerns regarding someone on Wall Lake that had allegedly taken all the license plates off of their vehicles and boats and told a neighbor that they do not have to pay the government any taxes.
The person also reportedly talked about how people are not “owned by the government,” and that the “feds” are trying to “own” them.
