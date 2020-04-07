A complainant called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to report a group of ATV riders Saturday on Highway 35 in Otter Tail County.

The complainant saw the group from his house and was not sure if they were operating legally and suggested that the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office might want to check on them.

Two deputies followed up on the call but were unable to locate the group. They did find fresh ATV tracks on trails and in ditches but nothing illegal was noted.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments