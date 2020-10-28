The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call from a man who said three people were spraying some type of aerosol under his apartment door on East Vernon Avenue.
The police have logged previous calls from the complainant.
The officer who spoke with the complainant was told deadly chemicals were sprayed under his door. The officer checked the area but found no evidence to support the complainant’s claim.
