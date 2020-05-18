The Fergus Falls Police Department informed a complainant of the restraining order process Friday after a complaint was filed regarding items missing from an apartment on East Lincoln Avenue.
The caller told police he wanted to file a complaint against his neighbor. He told an officer that on several occasions both he and his girlfriend had been confronted by a man who believed they had stolen his property. He said he had no idea what the man was talking about.
