A complainant from 310th Street told an Otter Tail County deputy that he had reason to believe a person in the area had stolen some of his beaver traps earlier in the year.
The complainant also told the deputy he was going to see if he could resolve the situation himself. If he was unable to do so he told the deputy he would contact law enforcement.
