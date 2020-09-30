The holder of a Home Depot account on County Highway 124 notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that an unknown party had charged $5,500 worth of tools. The account holder stopped the order and said he was in possession of the address where they were supposed to be shipped.

A deputy confirmed the complainant was not out any money. The deputy also checked the address in Goodhue County where the tools were going to be shipped but found it to be a fraudulent one.

