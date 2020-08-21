A complainant reported three youths vandalizing signs and a sidewalk Thursday at the intersection of South Sheridan Street and East Vernon Avenue.

A police officer determined no sign had been vandalized. The sign in question had been vandalized two weeks before. 

The complainant believed the group had something to do with it because they were writing “Black Lives Matter” on the public sidewalk in chalk.

The officer questioned the group which denied any involvement. They were asked to remain on public property if displaying messages.

