The Fergus Falls Police Department received a complaint Saturday from a woman living on the 1100 block of South Vine Street who had given $600 to another party without receiving anything in return.

An officer was told the borrower had received $400 from the complainant on the promise she would be repaid by filling her LP tank. She then loaned her another $200. The complainant told the officer the borrower was now avoiding her. She was advised of a civil court process to seek a judgment.

