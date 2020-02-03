The Fergus Falls Police Department received a complaint Saturday from a woman living on the 1100 block of South Vine Street who had given $600 to another party without receiving anything in return.
An officer was told the borrower had received $400 from the complainant on the promise she would be repaid by filling her LP tank. She then loaned her another $200. The complainant told the officer the borrower was now avoiding her. She was advised of a civil court process to seek a judgment.
