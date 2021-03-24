The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Tuesday after a 55-60 year-old white male stopped Monday and allegedly asked a woman’s 11-year-old grandson to get into his vehicle.
The complainant told an Otter Tail County deputy she had been parked at the end of a driveway and was waiting for a school bus with the 11-year-old and some younger children.
The driver had passed the party in his vehicle but had turned around and pulled into the driveway. He spoke briefly with the 11-year-old and then backed out and left.
The deputy had the vehicle’s description and stopped it Tuesday. The driver acknowledged talking with the boy but said he had only stopped to see if the group needed any help.
