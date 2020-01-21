A complainant notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday of a check written on her Michigan account for $560.55.
The complainant had been able to stop the transaction and her funds were retrieved by her bank. Law enforcement was also informed that the items purchased were never delivered.
