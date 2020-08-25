A caller reported being harassed by his neighbor over his use of a chainsaw and music. 

An Otter Tail County deputy found the neighbor had visited the complainant’s residence at 6:15 p.m. to advise him his music was loud while he was using his chainsaw. 

The deputy also spoke with the neighbor and told her the complainant did not want to see her on his property again. Both parties were advised of the restraining order process.

