A caller reported being harassed by his neighbor over his use of a chainsaw and music.
An Otter Tail County deputy found the neighbor had visited the complainant’s residence at 6:15 p.m. to advise him his music was loud while he was using his chainsaw.
The deputy also spoke with the neighbor and told her the complainant did not want to see her on his property again. Both parties were advised of the restraining order process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.