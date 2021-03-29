The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a call about a man southbound on County Highway 88 who was not moving off the road for passing traffic.
The deputy located the man walking on the proper side of the road near 320th Street. He told the deputy he did not need any help and had no desire to converse. He did tell the deputy he was on his way to Fergus Falls from North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.