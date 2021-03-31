The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office learned Monday that someone had called the complainant’s bank and requested duplicate bank cards.
A deputy was told the bank had allegedly sent sensitive information to an unknown party. There was verification from a financial institution that the request was canceled.
