The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a request for extra patrol Monday because of a mysterious phone call.
The deputy investigating was told a suspicious call had been received by an employee. The caller had inquired about cash on hand. They had identified themselves as being from “corporate.”
Specifics were known about employees and the store.
The complainant was concerned the store had been targeted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.