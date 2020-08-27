A complainant alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday about 30-40 kids congregated in a parking lot.
The complainant alleged a vehicle in the lot had tailgated him. The complainant stated he was concerned about drag racing and a lack of social distancing.
A deputy found a group of about 20 kids and informed them of the complaint and the speed limit. The deputy also noted the kids were out swimming and there was nothing illegal of unsafe with their activity.
