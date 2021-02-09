A resident of Big Owl Loop near Vergas contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday complaining that they had possibly been the victim of identity theft.

The complainant had received a call Thursday at 2 p.m. offering an opportunity to obtain genetic testing for $1,500.

After giving out their Social Security number over the phone the complainant said they were having trouble accessing their bank accounts.

The sheriff’s office provided advice.

Load comments