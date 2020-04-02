An Otter Tail County deputy spoke with a young man Wednesday after receiving a report that he had driven down a long driveway belonging to the complainant.
The complainant suspected the man, who was wearing a hoodie and a beard, might be trying to steal firewood because he drove away fast in the direction of Dalton.
The suspect told the deputy he had mistakenly thought the driveway was a public road. He added that he had driven away quickly because the complainant had screamed at him and made a gesture with his middle finger.
The deputy was able to determine no criminal activity had occurred.
