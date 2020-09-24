An Otter Tail County deputy took information from a complainant Tuesday about a scam in which he purchased $5,800 in Nike gift cards at three different Dollar General stores. He then gave the card numbers to a person over the telephone. The complainant then contacted the Discover card company and they advised him they had been able to cancel the transaction. The deputy contacted Nike and had them place a hold on the gift cards.
Complainant turns over $5,600 worth of gift card numbers
Brian Hansel
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Age 55+ Workers Needed for PT custodial work at the
- Seasonal Truck Driver CDL helpful but not required. Pay DOE.
- Truck Drivers for fall harvest. Wages Negotiable. Call 218-770-0355
- Fall Harvest Work Fall harvest work on larger farm using
- Youth services Coordinator
- Accounting & Payroll Clerk
- Maintenance Technician
- OTC Engineering Technician
- Cargill - Operation Technician
- General Laborer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.