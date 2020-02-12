A complainant on Highway 210 required assistance Tuesday in dealing with threatening text messages he was allegedly receiving from another party.
The complainant alleged he had an agreement with the other party and wanted the texting and harassment to stop.
A deputy advised the complainant that it was a civil matter. He also advised the complainant to pay his bill and block the phone number.
