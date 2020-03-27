A resident of 620th Avenue located 3 miles northeast of Bluffton reported Thursday that a large military-style airplane had allegedly been flying very low over his farm about twice a week.
The complaint was that every time it came over it scared his cattle and they stampeded through the fence.
An Otter Tail County deputy attempted to return the call but the complaint did not answer the voice mails he left.
The deputy found that Federal Aeronautics Administration (FFA) charts showed the complainant was living along an established military training route. He left a voicemail for the complainant along with a phone number for the Minnesota Air National Guard’s Public Relations Department.
