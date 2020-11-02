A complaint was made Thursday by a homeowner who alleged forced entry and deliberate water damage.

The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call was informed a water tap had been turned on outside the home and an overhead garage door had been unlocked. 

The deputy found that several high value items were still inside but there was no sign of forced entry or damage to the home. The garage did show signs of water damage from the roof, possibly from recent melting.

The family had not been at the residence for four days.

There were no signs of anything criminal in nature.

