A complaint was made Thursday by a homeowner who alleged forced entry and deliberate water damage.
The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call was informed a water tap had been turned on outside the home and an overhead garage door had been unlocked.
The deputy found that several high value items were still inside but there was no sign of forced entry or damage to the home. The garage did show signs of water damage from the roof, possibly from recent melting.
The family had not been at the residence for four days.
There were no signs of anything criminal in nature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.