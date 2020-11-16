A complainant asked to speak with an Otter Tail County deputy Thursday about a trespassing incident.
The complainant alleged a renter was calling his grandson and harassing him. After one call the renter fired multiple, unnecessary shots.
The deputy determined no new crime had been committed outside what had already been investigated by a conservation officer.
The complainant was looking for advice on dealing with the renter and possibly evicting him. She was advised about restraining orders and eviction processes.
