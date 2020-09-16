A female complainant reported a male at a four-way stop on Friberg Avenue and East Summit Avenue was sitting at the stop sign directing traffic from his car.
The complainant told the Fergus Falls Police Department she was among the group stuck behind the man. After about five minutes he proceeded through the intersection.
The complainant said she had encountered the man before and was fearful that his actions would create an accident when vehicles and buses were headed for schools around Fergus Falls.
The police checked the area but were unable to make contact with the man.
