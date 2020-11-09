An Otter Tail County deputy was presented with a case of identity Wednesday night after a complaint was made about hogs encroaching on a man’s rural property.

The deputy was informed the complainant had pot-bellied pigs visiting his property. He believed they belonged to a neighbor living about a half-mile away.

The deputy spoke to a woman who raised pigs. The woman said she did not believe the swine belonged to her but offered to check her fences. She added that she had so many pigs she could not count them. She also pointed out that another party in the neighborhood owned pigs.

